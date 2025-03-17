Fight fans outraged as UFC mocks growing calls for a better product
UFC has sparked backlash after openly mocking fans for their disdain for APEX Fight Nights.
The APEX Arena debuted in 2020 during the COVID-era of MMA. Located in Vegas, it was a pandemic-era novelty, featuring top-tier in-house production and a crowd-free environment that let viewers hear every strike and every word from the fighter corners.
Now that the novelty has worn off, fight fans dismiss the APEX as a 'warehouse' where big moments lack crowd energy, and Fight Nights feel forgettable since the promotion mostly reserves them for lower-tier cards.
UFC sparks outrage by taunting fans who want a better product
Instead of listening to fans calling for more live-crowd events, the UFC has doubled down, even mocking them in a tweet after UFC Vegas 104, to much outrage.
"You know what would be better?" One user reacted. "If people could see it in person and if those fighters could get a crowd behind them. But y'all don't care about building stars anymore do you?"
Another wrote, "And imagine if those nine fighters got to do that in front of 20,000 people live."
"Yeah. Your fighters deserve actual crowds," Another remarked.
"It's the atmosphere guys," One user commented. "Those moments would've been 10x (for the fighters) in front of a crowd. We know TKO wants to do more shows at the APEX, as they're purely focused on their bottom line but the back lash will be monumental. Wise up! Read the room!"
"Okay," Another said. "And those fighters deserve to do it in front of people. The atmosphere sucks the air out of this amazing sport. Sucks for the fans watching on TV, sucks for the smaller markets not being able to host UFC events, but mostly for the fighters."
UFC PPV sales reportedly suffering amid fan backlash
UFC's latest PPV, UFC 313, was marred by technical issues that caused a significant plummet in PPV buys. Their negotiating period with ESPN expires on April 15, when the UFC will likely target Netflix as their next broadcast partner.
PPV buys are plummeting to the point where fighters with PPV point clauses in their contracts are no longer reaping sufficient rewards, per a report from The New York Post.
