400lb boxer scores massive upset over undefeated opponent 154lbs lighter than him
Super heavyweight Dajuan Calloway got his hand raised in the most unexpected of ways.
409lbs vs. 255lbs
Last weekend, the boxer hit the scales at 409lbs for his fight against undefeated Irishman Thomas Carty. Calloway boasted a signifcant size advantage over Carty, who weighed in at 255lbs - a 154-pound difference between the fighters.
'I'm not an idiot' ... Paddy Pimblett accuses Ilia Topuria of using his name to build UFC career
The bout took place at Madison Square Garden on the UFC Fight Pass undercard of Callum Walsh vs. Dean Sutherland.
Despite the size discrepancy, Carty stood a massive betting favorite (-1000) against Calloway. However, he fight itself wouldn't reflect that.
Thomas Carty Suffered Knee Injury In Round 2
A minute into Round 2, Carty attempted to clinch with Calloway, then fell onto his knees. One of Carty's knees was buckled as he returned to his feet.
The referee put a pause to the action to check if Carty could continue, and he surprisingly did -carrying on with the injury... but not for long.
Carty Tried To Stay In The Fight
10 seconds later, Carty's knee would buckle again with a loud snap as he stumbled to the canvas.
Carty got back up and, on one leg essentially, Calloway hunted him down in the final seconds of the round, knocking him down with a left hand.
Boxing legend disgusted after Conor McGregor spat on Khabib Nurmagomedov fan
Carty beat the ten-count and survived the round with his corner calling a stop to the contest because of the injury. This would be the Irishman's first pro loss in 11 fights , with the 409lb "Punisher" Dajuan Calloway improving to 11-3 with the TKO stoppage between rounds.
More MMA Knockout News
• Nate Diaz names one aspect of first Conor McGregor fight that changed UFC history forever
• 'Your time is up' ... Conor McGregor called out for grudge match by old UFC rival
• Justin Gaethje shows off gnarly injury a week after fighting at UFC 313
• Roman Dolidze targets two former champions for next fight after UFC Vegas 104 win
Follow MMA Knockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.