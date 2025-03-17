Liam Harrison returns to face Lethwai legend Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver
After leaving his gloves in the cage following his last loss, Liam Harrison will officially return to Ball Arena for ONE 173: Denver.
Liam Harrison vs. Seo Lin Oo
Not to be overshadowed by the upcoming ONE 172 card that will see Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon finally meet in a long-awaited kickboxing bout, ONE Championship recently announced the promotion will return to Denver, CO on August 1.
The initial announcement for the event also included news of the card’s first fight, which will see Stamp Fairtex square off with Denice Zamboanga in a unification bout for the ONE women's atomweight MMA titles.
Fans expected that Fairtex vs. Zamboanga would just be the first of a number of high-profile fights booked for ONE 173, and ONE Championship has confirmed with MMA Knockout that the card will also feature the return of Harrison for a bantamweight Muay Thai bout with Soe Lin Oo.
"The Hitman" Returns To Ball Arena
A British Muay Thai legend, Harrison first competed in ONE back in 2019 and dropped a unanimous decision to Rodlek before he returned the followed year and stopped Mohammed Bin Mahmoud in the first round.
Another first-round finish against Muangthai earned “The Hitman” a shot at then-Bantamweight Champion Nong-O, and after being stopped with leg kicks in the first round Harrison was forced to take a lengthy hiatus that ended up lasting just over two years.
The 39-year-old finally returned to action at ONE 168 in Denver last year for a matchup with Saeksan but was finished in the second round, and now Harrison will get another chance to score a victory in Ball Arena when he meets Oo on August 1.
Oo also suffered a loss at the hands of Saeksan to kick off 2025 before he recently came up on the wrong end of the scorecards against Dmitriy Kovtun at ONE Fight Night 29, and the former Lethwai champion known as “Man of Steel” will be eager to snap his current three-fight skid when he meets Harrison in Denver.
ONE 173: Denver will take place at Ball Arena in Denver, CO on August 1, and tickets for the event are on sale now.
