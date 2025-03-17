UFC makes change to UFC 314 fight card
UFC 314 has seem some minor updates, as part of the UFC Vegas 104 broadcast.
UFC 314 was announced as part of a slew of big updates from UFC CEO Dana White, including the news that Ilia Topuria would vacate his featherweight title to chase opportunities at lightweight. The Miami card features a vacant featherweight title clash between former champion Alexander Volkanovski, and fellow challenger Diego Lopes.
In the co-main event, Britain's Paddy Pimblett takes on Michael Chandler in his highest-stakes fight in the UFC so far. Pimblett has branded Chandler a 'dirty b-----d' in the buildup.
UFC 314 has main card shifted around, Patricio Pitbull moved to PPV portion
Until the May 3 card can go ahead, fans will have to make do with fight card updates.
The UFC 314 main card was displayed during the UFC Vegas 104 broadcast on March 15. The graphic displayed a significant update, which was that former PFL-Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull had been moved to the main card in his featherweight contest with Yair Rodriguez.
Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes was demoted from main card opener to the featured prelim.
UFC 314 main card
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes; Featherweight title fight
- Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett; Lightweight
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva; Featherweight
- Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates; Welterweight
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull; Featherweight
UFC 314 prelims
- Nikia Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes; Light Heavyweight
- Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson; Featherweight
- Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba; Women's Strawweight
- Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper; Lightweight
- Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk; Middleweight
- Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa; Featherweight
- Sumadaerji vs. Mitch Raposo; Flyweight
- Alberto Montes vs. Roberto Romero; Featherweight
- Tresean Gore vs. marco Tulio; Middleweight
- Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan; Women's Bantamweight
