3 fighters on the chopping block after UFC 318

UFC 318 featured a streak of crush matches on the prelims, which played out exactly how you'd expect.

Despite one of the biggest favorites on the card, Daniel Zellhuber, losing on the PPV, there are plenty of other fighters on the card who took bigger losses. Most of them, if not all, could see their place in the UFC roster revoked in the next round of updates

Starting with the most likely, here are UFC 318's most at-risk fighters.

Jimmy Crute submitting Marcin Prachnio
Three fighters most at risk after UFC 318 defeats

Lukasz Brzeski (1-6 UFC)

Topping the list is Lukasz Brzeski, who debuted in the UFC in 2022. His Contender Series victory was overturned due to a failed drug test, and he lost his debut fight against Martin Buday by extremely contentious split decision.

Brzeski lost three in a row to start his UFC career, before denying the debut of Valter Walker, which is a well-aged victory. However, he has endured another three-fight losing streak, all of which have been by finish.

'The Bull' has miraculously stayed in the promotion despite a terrible 1-6 record, and looks like he'll be on the chopping block after being submitted by Ryan Spann at UFC 318.

Marcin Prachni
Marcin Prachnio (4-7 UFC)

Prelim loser Marcin Prachnio was submitted by light heavyweight prospect Jimmy Crute. Prachnio (4-7 UFC) has had a rough run in the promotion, with one of his victories being a contentious decision over Khalil Rountree Jr..

As of now, Prachnio hasn't scored a finish since 2021, when he knocked out Ike Villanueva (18-14), but he has been finished in his last two appearances.

Robert Valentin (0-3 UFC)

Switzerland's Robert Valentin blew viewers away with his performances on The Ultimate Fighter. 'Robzilla' scored a 20-second elbow knockout to put himself on the radar of many MMA fans.

Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to replicate that success in the Octagon, especially considering the matchmakers paired him with prolific wrestlers Ryan Loder and Torrez Finney for his first two fights.

Top prospect Ateba Gautier annihilated Valentin at UFC 318, possibly putting the final nail in the coffin for his UFC career.

Robert Valenti
