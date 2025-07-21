MMA Knockout

Israel Adesanya predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya is picking his winner for the middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

Formerly the middleweight kingpin, Adesanya now rides a three-fight skid, with one of those losses to current champion Du Plessis. 'Stillknocks' submitted Adesanya at UFC 305 to notch his second title defense.

As Du Plessis prepares to make his third defense against Chimaev at UFC 319 in August, 'The Last Stylebender' offered his prediction on who he thinks will win.

Israel Adesany
Israel Adesanya gives good vs. evil prediction for UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev

Speaking on his YouTube channel during the UFC 318 broadcast, Adesanya gave his cerebral prediction on the outcome of the fight.

"I still think Dricus gets it," Adesanya said. "I think it just- late finish -yeah. Late finish [for DDP]. Khamzat, I think [if Khamzat wins] it's the first two rounds. Dricus is just chaotic. Chaotic good, chaotic evil, that's literally what this fight might be."

UFC 319 currently features eleven fights, subject to change. The Chicago PPV doesn't have a co-main event yet, but is rumored to feature the rescheduled Aaron Pico vs. Movsar Evloev matchup, which was scrapped from UFC Abu Dhabi.

  • (c) Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev; middle title
  • Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura; fly
  • Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page; middle
  • Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates; welter
  • Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich; fly
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper; light
  • Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Bryan Battle; middle
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Lupita Godinez; straw
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk; middle
  • King Green vs. Diego Ferreira; light
  • Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose; light

