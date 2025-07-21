MMA Knockout

Max Holloway pleads with UFC for major change after latest win

Mathew Riddle

Max Holloway is pushing for a radical, and perhaps controversial, change after defending his BMF title at UFC 318.

'Blessed' played spoiler to Dustin Poirier's retirement, finally notching a win against 'The Diamond' to end their score at 2-1 to Poirier. The Hawaiian sensation could be next in line for the lightweight belt, but fans believe his BMF belt muddies the water.

Ever since UFC 300, the BMF title has been locked up in the higher echelons of the division, and since it wasn't lost when Ilia Topuria beat Holloway, fans are getting confused about what constitutes a BMF fight.

Max Hollowa
Max Holloway begs UFC to implement BMF ranking system

Speaking after his fight at UFC 318, Holloway offered a radical new approach to determining BMF fights — implement a new rankings system.

"We need a BMF ranking," Holloway declared. "Please UFC, please have a BMF ranking, so we can let them know. I'm not saying 'No' to Dan Hooker, but I'm just saying, could we please have a BMF ranking so we could see it?"

No doubt a BMF rankings would clear the air on who should fight for the gimmick title. However, White and the UFC are already at odds with the current rankings system and have still not implemented their AI rankings in tandem with Meta, as discussed in 2024.

It would also be a good way for the UFC to push fighters they think are exciting and fan-pleasing, without forcing them through a gauntlet of top talent. Whether this is a good thing is open to interpretation.

