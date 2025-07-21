Dillon Danis booked for comeback fight in KSI’s MMA league
Controversial fighting personality Dillon Danis is finally booked for his MMA return, since the failure of the GFL earlier this year.
Danis was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson at GFL 2, before the 'promotion' cancelled its events. Before this, the hot-headed influencer hadn't fought in the MMA cage since 2019, where he secured an armbar finish against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222.
'El Jefe' will continue to stay in tune with the influencer boxing format as he returns to Misfits for their first-ever MMA fight.
Dillon Danis vs. Warren Spencer announced for Misfits-first MMA fight, alongside Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold
Misfits Boxing announced the news on July 20. Danis will fight Warren Spencer, a manosphere influencer who frequently rubs shoulders with the Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan.
MF & DAZN X Series 22, otherwise known as 'Ring of Thrones,' features the return of Darren Till, as he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the boxing ring. Till is 2-0 in the promotion, last defeating Darren Stewart in April.
The card also stars Tony Ferguson making his boxing debut. 'El Cucuy' looks to snap an eight-fight losing skid against influencer-boxer 'Salt Papi' Nathaniel Bustamante.
Four fights have been announced so far, subject to change:
- Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold; MF Bridgerweight title
- Tony Ferguson vs. Nathaniel Bustamante; MF interim middleweight title
- Joey Essex vs. Joao Barbosa; 165 lbs
- Dillon Danis vs. Warren Spencer; welterweight MMA
With any luck, Danis' fight will be far more entertaining than his let-down against Logan Paul in 2023.
