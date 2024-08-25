AEW All In 2024 Results: Will Swerve Strickland End Bryan Danielson's Career?
Fans are packing Wembley Stadium for AEW All In 2024, and we're bringing you live coverage of the event throughout the afternoon.
AEW's biggest show of the year takes place today, and it'll be headlined by an AEW World Championship match between titleholder Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson. If Danielson loses, he will retire.
A slew of other title matches will be featured on the pay-per-view card. We'll be sure to cover the entire PPV portion of the event right here.
AEW All In 2024 Results: Multiple Title Matches, Big Surprise?
Another highly-anticipated championship match set for All In 2024 is the TBS Championship scrap between titleholder Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker. Mone has aligned herself with Kamille and looks to use any underhanded tactic to keep her gold away from Baker.
There's also the big rematch between MJF and Will Ospreay. Ospreay will be battling for MJF's AEW American Championship.
There has also been a lot of chatter on a certain former WWE superstar possibly making an appearance at All In 2024. Now that Ricochet has reportedly signed a deal with AEW, will the high flyer make his presence felt today?
AEW All In 2024 begins at 1 p.m. ET. MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be providing live results and video highlights if you can't watch the action live. Just keep refreshing this page for updates.
Here's how the full card shapes up (in no order):
- Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson - for the AEW World Championship (Title vs. Career)
- Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker - for the AEW TBS Championship
- MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay - for the AEW American Championship
- Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May - for the AEW Women's World Championship
- The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed - for the AEW World Tag Team Championship
- Casino Gauntlet - winner gets AEW World Championship match
- Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin - for the AEW TNT Championship
- Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK - for the FTW Championship (if HOOK loses, he cannot challenge Chris Jericho again for the title)
- The Patriarchy (c) vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. House of Black vs. Pac & Blackpool Combat Club - for the AEW World Trios Championship
