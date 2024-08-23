WWE SmackDown Results: After Taking Out Roman Reigns, The Bloodline Defends Gold
The Capital One Arena in Washington, DC is starting to fill up for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, and we're bringing you live results.
The new Bloodline is riding high after leaving Roman Reigns laying on the mat at the end of last week's episode of the blue brand. A returning Jacob Fatu can get the credit for that one, and he figures to play a huge role in the faction's WWE Tag Team Championship defense against The Street Profits tonight.
Can Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins score a huge upset?
WWE SmackDown Results: LA Knight Defends United States Gold
The big tag team fracas isn't the only title match scheduled for tonight. WWE United States Champion, LA Knight, will put his gold at stake against Santos Escobar. Can Knight avoid having his title slip away so soon thanks to interference from Legado Del Fantasma?
There will also be a six-woman tag team match featuring the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, teaming with Blair Davenport. The trio will be taking on Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi.
Plus, ahead of Cody Rhodes' big Undisputed WWE Championship defense against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin 2024, "The American Nightmare" will be a guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect."
WWE Friday Night SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
