AEW Signs Massive Former WWE Monday Night Raw Star Ahead of All In 2024 (Report)
It appears AEW has scooped up a major former WWE talent who performed on the Monday Night Raw brand ahead of All In 2024.
Plenty of rumors have been swirling around AEW's biggest pay-per-view of the year, which will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25th. Many have wondered what surprises could be in store for those in attendance and fans watching at home.
One report has revealed that a huge ex-WWE Raw name has been signed to AEW, and could be making an appearance at All In 2024.
Ricochet Reportedly Signs With AEW Before All In 2024
Fightful reports that Ricochet has secured a multi-year deal with AEW. It's also been said that there are plans in motion for the former WWE superstar to travel to London to be a part of the All In 2024 pay-per-view this Sunday.
Ricochet was last seen on WWE TV during the June 10th episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE ran an injury angle that saw Bron Breakker slam the high flyer onto a car windshield. Ricochet was taken away in an ambulance at the end of the segment.
It'll be interesting to see what feuds Ricochet will be involved in now that he is reportedly on team AEW. One match fans have already been salivating over is the thought of another showdown between Ricochet and Will Ospreay, who will be challenging MJF for the AEW American Championship this Sunday.
