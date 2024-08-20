MMA Knockout

Former AEW Name Spotted Entering Friday Night SmackDown Arena with WWE Superstar

One former AEW talent was reportedly seen entering the site of Friday Night SmackDown with a notable WWE superstar.

One former AEW talent was reportedly seen arriving to the site of WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week.

It isn't unusual for WWE to scoop up AEW talent who have hit the free agency market and vice versa. More recently, WWE acquired former AEW and Ring of Honor star Ethan Page, who is currently the NXT Champion.

Of course, there are obvious names such as Cody Rhodes, who is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, and Bryan Danielson, who will be challenging Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In 2024.

Now, it appears a released AEW name was spotted entering the building for an episode of WWE SmackDown, although it's unknown if this will lead to another talent signing.

Former AEW Star Jose The Assistant Seen with Andrade Prior to WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Fightful reports that Jose The Assistant entered the Kia Center with WWE superstar Andrade ahead of a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

AEW fans will remember that Jose was once paired with Andrade. He was frequently seen on the promotion's flagship show, AEW Dynamite. Jose was released from his AEW deal back in April.

Whether or not Jose will have a role with WWE going forward remains to be seen. Many consider Jose The Assistant to be a strong manager, but he returned to in-ring action following his AEW release.

He is the current A1 Outer Limits Champion under the name, "Jose The Assassin."

