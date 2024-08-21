AEW All In 2024 Start Time, Date, Match Card, & Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson
AEW All In 2024 takes place this weekend, so be sure not to miss the important watch info.
For the second year in a row, All in will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, England. All In is being touted as AEW's biggest annual pay-per-view, and the promotion has loaded up the card as expected. The marquee match set for the event will be an AEW World Championship match between titleholder Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson.
With this being an international show, it's important to ensure you aren't left out in a lurch on the day of the event. Don't worry, we've got you covered with watch details.
AEW All In 2024 Time & Date
Fans in the United States are in for an early start time to watch AEW All In 2024. The pay-per-view portion of the show is set to air live at 1 p.m. ET on August 25th.
You can also catch a free live feed of the Zero Hour pre-show, which will begin at 11 a.m. ET. Featured on the Zero Hour portion will be a mixed tag team match, as Kris Statlander teams with Stokely Hathaway to take on Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii.
Match Lineup
Here is a list of matches set for AEW All In 2024 (in no order):
- Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson - for the AEW World Championship (Title vs. Career)
- Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker - for the AEW TBS Championship
- MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay - for the AEW American Championship
- Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May - for the AEW Women's World Championship
- The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed - for the AEW World Tag Team Championship
- Casino Gauntlet - winner gets AEW World Championship match
- Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin - for the AEW TNT Championship
- Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK - for the FTW Championship (if HOOK loses, he cannot challenge Chris Jericho again for the title)
- The Patriarchy (c) vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. House of Black vs. TBD - for the AEW World Trios Championship
- Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii*
* - This match will be featured on the Zero Hour pre-show
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be bringing you live coverage of AEW All In 2024 this Saturday. Be sure to peep the homepage for live results and video highlights.
