Multiple-Time WWE World Champion Announces Full-Time Retirement From Wrestling

One former world champion in WWE has revealed an end to their full-time wrestling career.

Following her pro MMA career that saw her become a pioneer for women in the sport, former UFC Bantamweight Champion, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey transitioned into the world of pro wrestling. Rousey entered WWE with a ton of buzz back in 2018.

Rousey became a three-time world champion and even headlined WrestleMania 35 alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Rousey made her exit from WWE in 2023.

Now, "Rowdy" is putting a bow on her full-time in-ring career.

Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey Won't Wrestle Full-Time Again

Ronda Rousey during the Royal Rumble The Dome at America's Center.
Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey during the Royal Rumble The Dome at America's Center. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Van Vliet recently got a chance to interview Ronda Rousey. The ex-UFC trailblazer and former WWE superstar made it clear that she is done performing in the ring on a full-time schedule. Rousey has made appearances outside of the company, but she'll be keeping a much lighter schedule going forward.

Since making her WWE exit, Rousey has expressed her dismay for the likes of Bruce Prichard, who works as an executive for the company. She has also accused former WWE star Drew Gulak of inappropriate behavior.

While the WWE brass have long shown the ability to put issues with talent in the past if there is money to be made, the two sides will have to mend fences if there is ever any mutual interest in a part-time run, or even sporadic appearances.

