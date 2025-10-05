Alex Pereira makes case for blockbuster UFC heavyweight title fight after viral KO
Newly-crowned two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira reached viral status again Saturday night, only needing 90 seconds to knock out Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 320 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.
Pereira (13-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) exacted revenge on Ankalaev (21-2-1 MMA, 12-2-1, 1 NC UFC) in 90 seconds, surpassing over six million views on the UFC's YouTube channel in the hours following the fight.
Pereira hopes to stay active now that he has regained his title, even as far as revisiting the conversation of a move to the UFC's heavyweight division in the near future.
"I want to have a bigger challenge at heavyweight, and that's basically it," Pereira said via translation.
Alex Pereira Makes His Case For Heavyweight
Pereira didn't elaborate much further, but UFC CEO Dana White seemed rather dismissive of the idea when speaking to reporters after the event.
White revealed he saw Pereira at the UFC Performance Institute, where Pereira and his team attempted to pitch the idea to the UFC boss.
“They were telling me, ‘We wanna fight at heavyweight’. I said, ‘How about we win tonight? Focus on tonight, and then we can talk about heavyweight.’ I don’t know. There is still fights here in this division, but we’ll see," White said
White added that there are numerous "Tuesday conversations" he and the matchmakers must have in order to figure out what is next for Pereira.
Nevertheless, though, Pereira being back on top is good for business, as he has publicly stated that he wants to fight at the White House next June at heavyweight. Whether he gets that opportunity, though, remains to be seen.
Alex Pereira Made Short Work of Magomed Ankalaev
Pereira has now won two titles in two different divisions, having won the UFC Middleweight Championship before moving to light heavyweight to begin his title run. Pereira has beaten some of the sport's most well-known contenders and ex-champions along the way, some on multiple occasions.
Now, it's up to Pereira to put a stamp on his legacy before turning 40. By doing so, he will showcase once again that becoming a late bloomer in MMA has been done before and can be done again, if it's done the right way.
Pereira has numerous possibilities now that he has regained the belt. Activity won't be a problem for Pereira, though, having previously defended his title during his first reign, and likely to do the same again at 205 pounds.
For now, though, much has to play out.
