UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 prelim fight card picks & predictions

Check out predictions for every prelim fight at UFC 320.

Drew Beaupre

The UFC is back at home in Las Vegas, NV for UFC 320, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 14 fights on the card.

The event is headlined by a rematch for the light heavyweight title between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, who unseated Pereira via unanimous decision in the pair's first meeting at UFC 313 in March.

UFC gold will also be on the line in the co-main event when Merab Dvalishvili tries to defend his bantamweight title for the third time against Cory Sandhagen.

UFC 320 Preliminary Card Predictions

Ateba Gautier vs. Tre’ston Vines

Ateba Gautier (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Robert Valentin (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center.
Ateba Gautier (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Robert Valentin (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Credit to Vines for stepping up on short notice here, but all three of his pro losses have come via first-round finish and he’s facing a fighter that’s quickly establishing himself as one of the most dangerous knockout threats in the UFC.

(Pick: Gautier)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz

Edmen Shahbazyan (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Andre Petroski (blue gloves) during a UFC Fight Night.
Edmen Shahbazyan (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Andre Petroski (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Muniz could snatch a submission if this fight goes to the ground and Shahbazyan gets careless, but “The Golden Boy” holds a pretty significant striking advantage.

(Pick: Shahbazyan)

Chris Gutierrez vs. Farid Basharat

Farid Basharat (red gloves) fights Kleydson Rodrigues (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena.
Farid Basharat (red gloves) fights Kleydson Rodrigues (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. / Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

While I do think even an older version of Gutierrez could cause more problems in this fight than the current odds indicate, Basharat should be able to outwork him in what may largely play out as a kickboxing match.

(Pick: Basharat)

Daniel Santos vs. Joo Sang Yoo

Daniel Santos (red gloves) fights Jeongyeong Lee (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre.
Daniel Santos (red gloves) fights Jeongyeong Lee (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

This definitely feels like a sleeper candidate for “Fight of the Night” at UFC 320, and I’m going to slightly lean with Santos to get the job done and extend his current win streak to four fights.

(Pick: Santos)

Early Preliminary Card Predictions

Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos

Mayra Bueno Silva (red gloves) fights Macy Chiasson (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena.
Mayra Bueno Silva (red gloves) fights Macy Chiasson (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The UFC has buried the only other ranked matchup outside of the UFC 320 main card on the night’s prelims, where Chiasson should be able to get back on track after losing her last fight to Ketlen Vieira.

(Pick: Chiasson)

Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz

Mario Bautista (red gloves) fights Patchy Mix (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center.
Mario Bautista (red gloves) fights Patchy Mix (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As solid a fight as this may be, it does feel like the UFC isn’t doing Mix any favors following his lackluster UFC debut. Wiklacz is a strong addition to the promotion’s bantamweight division, but I’m picking Mix to rebound here and score his first UFC victory.

(Pick: Mix)

Punaehele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Francisco Prado (red gloves) fights against Nikolay Veretennikov (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center.
Francisco Prado (red gloves) fights against Nikolay Veretennikov (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Veretennikov narrowly avoided an 0-3 UFC run when he took a split decision over Francisco Prado in his last bout, and as long as he doesn’t get clipped here then I think this matchup with Soriano presents a chance for him to win back-to-back fights.

(Pick: Veretennikov)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford

Nikolay Veretennikov (red gloves) fights Austin Vanderford (blue gloves) in the catchweight bout during a UFC Fight Night.
Nikolay Veretennikov (red gloves) fights Austin Vanderford (blue gloves) in the catchweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

I don’t expect that it will be the most thrilling win in the world, but Vanderford should be able to improve to 2-0 in the UFC when he takes on Brahimaj in Las Vegas.

(Pick: Vanderford)

Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker

Veronica Hardy (red gloves) fights Eduarda Moura (blue gloves) in the flyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.
Veronica Hardy (red gloves) fights Eduarda Moura (blue gloves) in the flyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

I don’t love how big of a favorite Hardy currently is, but she’s only one loss removed from three-straight wins and will likely bounce Walker from the UFC in this matchup.

(Pick: Hardy)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 320 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights on fight night.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.