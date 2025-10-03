UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 prelim fight card picks & predictions
The UFC is back at home in Las Vegas, NV for UFC 320, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 14 fights on the card.
The event is headlined by a rematch for the light heavyweight title between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, who unseated Pereira via unanimous decision in the pair's first meeting at UFC 313 in March.
UFC gold will also be on the line in the co-main event when Merab Dvalishvili tries to defend his bantamweight title for the third time against Cory Sandhagen.
UFC 320 Preliminary Card Predictions
Ateba Gautier vs. Tre’ston Vines
Credit to Vines for stepping up on short notice here, but all three of his pro losses have come via first-round finish and he’s facing a fighter that’s quickly establishing himself as one of the most dangerous knockout threats in the UFC.
(Pick: Gautier)
READ MORE: Dana White reveals huge UFC main and co-main event fights for November Qatar event
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz
Muniz could snatch a submission if this fight goes to the ground and Shahbazyan gets careless, but “The Golden Boy” holds a pretty significant striking advantage.
(Pick: Shahbazyan)
Chris Gutierrez vs. Farid Basharat
While I do think even an older version of Gutierrez could cause more problems in this fight than the current odds indicate, Basharat should be able to outwork him in what may largely play out as a kickboxing match.
(Pick: Basharat)
Daniel Santos vs. Joo Sang Yoo
This definitely feels like a sleeper candidate for “Fight of the Night” at UFC 320, and I’m going to slightly lean with Santos to get the job done and extend his current win streak to four fights.
(Pick: Santos)
Early Preliminary Card Predictions
Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos
The UFC has buried the only other ranked matchup outside of the UFC 320 main card on the night’s prelims, where Chiasson should be able to get back on track after losing her last fight to Ketlen Vieira.
(Pick: Chiasson)
Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz
As solid a fight as this may be, it does feel like the UFC isn’t doing Mix any favors following his lackluster UFC debut. Wiklacz is a strong addition to the promotion’s bantamweight division, but I’m picking Mix to rebound here and score his first UFC victory.
(Pick: Mix)
Punaehele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
Veretennikov narrowly avoided an 0-3 UFC run when he took a split decision over Francisco Prado in his last bout, and as long as he doesn’t get clipped here then I think this matchup with Soriano presents a chance for him to win back-to-back fights.
(Pick: Veretennikov)
READ MORE: Ian Garry claims Carlos Prates revealed fake UFC retirement scheme for rematch payday
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford
I don’t expect that it will be the most thrilling win in the world, but Vanderford should be able to improve to 2-0 in the UFC when he takes on Brahimaj in Las Vegas.
(Pick: Vanderford)
Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker
I don’t love how big of a favorite Hardy currently is, but she’s only one loss removed from three-straight wins and will likely bounce Walker from the UFC in this matchup.
(Pick: Hardy)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 320 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights on fight night.
More MMA Knockout News
• UFC legend Dustin Poirier drops surprise about return fight in another sport
• Alexander Volkanovski makes bold UFC 322 prediction for JDM-Makhachev at MSG
• Conor McGregor shares interesting caveat in negotiations for UFC White House fight
• Dana White credits UFC's success to Las Vegas, reveals huge CBS-Paramount plans
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.