UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 full card, odds, start time, how to watch

The UFC is back in Las Vegas Saturday night to begin its October schedule with a blockbuster championship doubleheader.

Mar 8, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena.

For the first time since 2005, the UFC didn't host a September pay-per-view, but returns to Las Vegas Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena as October kicks off with UFC 320, which features a 14-fight card topped with a championship doubleheader featuring a rematch that sees UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev run it back with former champion Alex Pereira and Merab Dvalishvili (20-4 MMA, 13-2 UFC) defend his UFC Bantamweight Championship opposite Cory Sandhagen (18-5 MMA, 11-4 UFC) in the co-headliner.

Ankalaev (21-1-1, 12-1-1, 1 NC UFC) won the belt from Pereira (12-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) in March at UFC 313 by decision in the same venue, halting an impressive title run from Pereira that saw him defeat the likes of Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Jamahal Hill (12-4 MMA, 6-4, 1 NC UFC) and Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6 MMA, 10-6, 1 NC UFC) during a stretch dating to November 2023. Pereira had moved up in weight after losing his then-middleweight title to Israel Adesanya (24-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) in April 2023 at UFC 287 after having made his promotional debut in November 2021, winning three fights before initially knocking out Adesanya at UFC 281 to become champion.

Entering the rematch, Pereira says he's the furthest thing from nervous to stare across from Ankalaev once again and promises the sequel will be better than the first fight.

Alex Pereira Maintains Confidence Entering UFC 320

Pereira rematches Ankalaev at UFC 31
Mar 8, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (red gloves) prepares to fight Magomed Ankalaev (not pictured) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena.

“I don’t think [I feel a chip on my shoulder]," Pereira said Thursday at the pre-fight presser. "Obviously, I’m here to win. We can’t control everything, but I’m here to win. In the last fight, I wasn’t able to show a lot. This time, I had time to really prepare, and I think I’m going to be able to show everything that I’ve improved and everything I’ve been learning.”

While Pereira didn't dwell upon specifics regarding his literal gameplan, it seems apparent he will try to use his traditional kickboxing style to find a home for the knockout.

Ankalaev assured those in attendance that Pereira's days at 205 pounds are slowly declining. Therefore, he wants to leave no questions unanswered by night's end, especially if Pereira's nervousness creeps in.

Magomed Ankalaev Intends To Leave No Doubt In Alex Pereira Rematch

Ankalaev expects a similar showing at UFC 32
Mar 8, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) reacts after the fight with Alex Pereira (not pictured) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena.

“If he tries to be aggressive, that only benefits me,” Ankalaev said. “I enjoy it. I like when the opponent presses forward because that plays up to my plan. But, obviously, on my side, I’m not going to sit back and wait for his aggression. I’m also going to bring the fight to him.”

In just a matter of hours, the time for talk will be over as 28 athletes will grace the Octagon in front of a sold-out crowd. Below is the live bout order, as the fights and DraftKings Sportsbook odds are subject to change.

UFC 320 Full Card + Odds

Main card (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT: ESPN+ PPV)

  • Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev (-270) vs. Alex Pereira (+220), UFC light heavyweight title (five rounds)
  • Co-Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili (-425) vs. Cory Sandhagen (+330), UFC bantamweight title (five rounds)
  • Featured Bout: Jiri Prochazka (-205) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (+170) light heavyweight
  • Josh Emmett (+300) vs. Youssef Zalal (-470), featherweight
  • Abusupiyan Magomedov (+200) vs. Joe Pyfer (-245), middleweight

Preliminary card (Start time 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT: ESPN+, ESPN News, FX, UFC Fight Pass)

  • Featured Prelim: Ateba Abega Gautier (-1650) vs. Tre’ston Vines (+950), middleweight
  • Edmen Shahbazyan (-325) vs. Andre Muniz (+260), middleweight
  •  Farid Basharat (-485) vs. Chris Gutierrez (+370), bantamweight
  • Daniel Santos (-148) vs. Joo Sang Yoo (+124), 153-pound catchweight
  • Macy Chiasson (-198) vs. Yana Santos (+164), 138-pound catchweight
  • Patchy Mix (-325) vs. Jakub Wiklacz (+260), bantamweight
  • Punahele Soriano (-325) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (+260), welterweight
  • Ramiz Brahimaj (+240) vs. Austin Vanderford (-298), welterweight
  • Veronica Hardy (-750) vs. Brogan Walker (+525), flyweight

Published
