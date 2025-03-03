Alex Pereira places $200,000 bet with Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 313
Alex Pereira wants Magomed Ankalaev to put his money where his mouth is.
We're just a few days away from UFC 313, with light heavyweight champion Pereira slated for his fourth title defense in less than a year against Ankalaev, the #2 contender. Ankalaev's been hunting "Poatan" for a while now, talking a big game on how he's gonna 'drown' him on Saturday.
UFC 313 headliners Alex Pereira & Magomed Ankalaev exchange heated messages online
Pereira Proposes Intriguing Bet With Ankalaev
"Ready to kill" is the clean-shaven Pereira, who's more than willing to up the stakes of the UFC title fight. On Sunday, Pereira sent a video message to Ankalaev and his manager Ali Abdelaziz, challenging them to a $200K wager for charity.
"I'm betting $200,000 to donate to children in need, children with cancer, many people are in need of this help. Since Ali and Ankalaev seem to be 100% confident that they'll beat me, I think they will accept this challenge," Pereira said on Instagram.
"I am a very grounded person, conscious of everything I say in all my interviews with everyone I've fought. I always go with the will to win. I want to win but I don't know if I will win. Either way, with such thinking, I wanna bet $200,000. Gotta see with Ankalaev and his manager if someone wants to sponsor him the $200,000. and put it in his name to make the bet. That's no problem for me, the $200,000 I'll give him from my own pocket."
"I Can Lose But Many People In Need Will Win..."
Pereira continued, explaining the reasoning behind the bet.
"I can lose but many people in need will win," Pereira added. "Those with cancer... with certainty, that will help them a lot. So, I will leave here the challenge. Our managers can come together and make a contract."
If he loses, Alex Pereira says he'll donate to a charity or hospital of Ankalaev's choosing and vice-versa.
Internet calls Manel Kape's UFC Fight Night win into question over uncalled eye pokes
Ankalaev Replies To Offer
Magomed Ankalaev would respond to Pereira with a picture of him and manager Ali Abdelaziz hours later.
"SalamuAlaykum [peace be upon you] we will answer tomorrow, Ramadan Mubarak," Ankalaev wrote on 'X'.
More UFC & MMA News
• Paul Hughes set to headline PFL Belfast card after war with Usman Nurmagomedov
• Alex Pereira relives exact moment he knew Khalil Rountree ‘wasn’t going to be easy'
• Tony Ferguson books first post-UFC appearance with 'most requested' fight
• (Exclusive) 23-year-old Joshua Van reacts to fighting younger prospect at UFC 313
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.