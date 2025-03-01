Alex Pereira relives exact moment he knew Khalil Rountree ‘wasn’t going to be easy'
Alex Pereira knew he'd have to go to hell and back to beat Khalil Rountree Jr.
"Poatan" Overcame Early Adversity In Last Fight
Pereira stood as a massive betting favorite in his last fight at UFC 307, many believing Rountree would be another quick night in the office for the UFC light heavyweight champion after he took out the likes of Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill inside two rounds.
Though, the odds weren't reflective of the matchup, Rountree Jr. winning the first two rounds against Pereira on the feet. "Poatan" found his flow later into Round 4, overwhelming Rountree with punches for his third successful title defense in one of his most challenging fights.
Pereira: "I Could Tell By The Look In His Eyes..."
Rountree Jr. largely counted out before UFC 307, Pereira realized through their epic faceoff in the Octagon that the underdog wasn't going to go out with a fight.
"I saw another warrior before me, a guy well-prepared to be there," Pereira said of Rountree on UFC Countdown. "I could tell by the look in his eyes that it wasn't going to be easy and I accepted that."
Alex Pereira's next fight at UFC 313 doesn't look to be any easier, as the Brazilian powerhouse meets streaking contender Magomed Ankalaev, who is unbeaten in his last 13 fights.
