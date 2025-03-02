UFC 313 headliners Alex Pereira & Magomed Ankalaev exchange heated messages online
UFC 313 is six days away, and the anticipation for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev could not be any more palpable.
Pereira and Ankalaev have continued to stir the pot since the fight was initially booked in January.
The latest dustup came during UFC Vegas 103 on Saturday night on 'X', when both sent parting messages toward one another regarding their main event fight this coming weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Magomed Ankalaev Sends Bold Message To 'Poatan'
After several failed attempts at earning a second crack at championship gold, Ankalaev can rewrite a Dec. 2022 wrong after he fought to a draw with Jan Błachowicz (29-10 MMA, 12-7-1 UFC) at UFC 282. Since the minor setback, Ankalaev (20-1-1 MMA, 11-1, 1 NC UFC) has won his last two fights as part of an 11-fight win streak.
Ankalaev sent a chilling threat toward Pereira, which set the champion off early Sunday morning.
"CHAMA is a dead man walking I’m going to drown this man," Ankalaev wrote alongside two sets of men wrestling each other.
Alex Pereira Vows To Do WHAT to Magomed Ankalaev?
Pereira (12-2 MMA, 9-1 UFC) appeared to catch wind of Ankalaev's remarks, firing off a chilling threat to the UFC's longest active winner at 205 pounds.
"Ready to kill," Pereira wrote.
Of course, there has never been a death in UFC history, so for it to even be a remote possibility is unfathomable and could put a non-recoverable black eye on the UFC and reflect poorly on MMA overall.
Nevertheless, the fight will likely be must-see TV, as the pair have been chomping at the bit to fight one another for several years.
Now, it is going to finally happen as part of a stacked pay-per-view offering, the promotion's first numbered Las Vegas event this year.
