Tony Ferguson books first post-UFC appearance with 'most requested' fight
Tony Ferguson lives to fight another day in the GFL, and against a name you'll recognize.
The former interim lightweight champion turned in a 'half-retirement' last time we saw him in the Octagon, laying down one glove after his eighth-straight loss to Michael Chiesa. It would signify the end of his 13-year tenure in the promotion.
Ferguson's GFL Debut Revealed
Starting 2025 off with a bang, Ferguson signed with new MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL) and apparently has his first opponent lined up in the lightweight division.
And no, it's not a rematch with Kevin Lee or Anthony Pettis— Ferguson has been booked against none other than grappling star, boxer, and two-time Bellator fighter Dillon Danis. Date and location TBA.
According to the GFL, Ferguson vs. Danis was their "most requested bout" from a roster full of UFC legends and other stars.
The Road To Whenever This Fight Is...
This will be Danis' first MMA fight since a June 2019 submission victory in Bellator. Danis is already booked to meet KSI in a boxing match set for March 29, "El Cucuy" currently in the rear-view mirror for "El Jefe".
Danis is 2-0 as a MMA fighter, known more for his social media presence, grappling credentials, and relationship with former teammate Conor McGregor. Danis notably lost to Logan Paul due to unsportsmanslike conduct, trying to use his jiu-jitsu in the sixth round of their 2023 boxing match.
It's no secret Ferguson has fallen on some hard times in the UFC. Once on a terrifying 12-fight tear through the lightweight division and ill-destined to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed title, Ferguson was figured out eight times in a row, beaten in every way imaginable by the best fighters in the world - Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira among the first.
We'll see how Tony Ferguson handles a step-down in competition - not to say Dillon Danis isn't great at what he does in the grappling department, but because of a sizable gap in experience between the fighters. Ferguson has 36 pro MMA fights to his name, while Danis has two from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oddly enough, Ferguson has not won since around that time as well, last defeating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone by doctor's stoppage TKO.
The GFL has not yet announced any dates for upcoming matchups such as this one.
