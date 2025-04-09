MMA Knockout

Alex Volkanovski fights undefeated curse at UFC 314

It's that time again where former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski must defy all odds by coming out ontop in another title fight.

While fight fans are scrambling to make their predictions for Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes, shining light on Lopes' past performances and fundamental flaws, they overlook one crucial detail; A UFC 'curse' that remains undefeated in the Octagon.

Does Volkanovski have what it takes to upset the odds?

Alex Volkanovski must overcome 'age curse' at UFC 314

UFC fighters in men's divisions, below welterweight, are winless in title fights if they are aged 35 or above. The record for fighters who fit this criteria (including welterweight) is an alarming 3-24.

Weight Class

Record in title fights (aged 35+)

Flyweight

0-3

Bantamweight

0-4

Featherweight

0-5

Lightweight

0-4

Welterweight

3-8

Volkanovski is 36 entering his fight with Lopes, and has already fallen victim to the statistic twice, in his rematch with Makhachev, and knockout loss to Ilia Topuria.

'The Great' was notably self-aware of the 'curse' ahead of his fight with Topuria, where he embraced the old-man persona in the buildup.

Name

Weight Class

Age

Defeated by

Joseph Benavidez

FLW

35

Deiveson Figueiredo

Joseph Benavidez

FLW

35

Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo

FLW

35

Brandon Moreno

Urijah Faber

BW

35

Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz

BW

35

Henry Cejudo

TJ Dillashaw

BW

36

Aljamain Sterling

Henry Cejudo

BW

36

Aljamain Sterling

Kenny Florian

FW

37

José Aldo

Frankie Edgar

FW

37

Max Holloway

Korean Zombie

FW

35

Alex Volkanovski

Josh Emmett

FW

37

Yair Rodriguez

Alex Volkanovski

FW

35

Ilia Topuria

Tony Ferguson

LW

36

Justin Gaethje

Michael Chandler

LW

35

Charles Oliveira

Alex Volkanovski

LW

35

Islam Makhachev

Justin Gaethje (BMF)

LW

35

Max Holloway

Pat Miletich

WW

35

Carlos Newton

Gil Castilo

WW

37

Matt Hughes

Demian Maia

WW

39

Tyron Woodley

Jorge Masvidal

WW

35

Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal

WW

36

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman

WW

35

Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman

WW

35

Leon Edwards

Colby Covington

WW

35

Leon Edwards

Historically, UFC fighters of Volkanovski's age in the featherweight division are 0-5 in title fights. A win at UFC 314 for Volkanovski would be a first-ever for any fighter below welterweight.

Does 'The Great' make UFC history?

