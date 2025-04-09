Alex Volkanovski fights undefeated curse at UFC 314
It's that time again where former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski must defy all odds by coming out ontop in another title fight.
While fight fans are scrambling to make their predictions for Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes, shining light on Lopes' past performances and fundamental flaws, they overlook one crucial detail; A UFC 'curse' that remains undefeated in the Octagon.
Does Volkanovski have what it takes to upset the odds?
Alex Volkanovski must overcome 'age curse' at UFC 314
UFC fighters in men's divisions, below welterweight, are winless in title fights if they are aged 35 or above. The record for fighters who fit this criteria (including welterweight) is an alarming 3-24.
Weight Class
Record in title fights (aged 35+)
Flyweight
0-3
Bantamweight
0-4
Featherweight
0-5
Lightweight
0-4
Welterweight
3-8
Volkanovski is 36 entering his fight with Lopes, and has already fallen victim to the statistic twice, in his rematch with Makhachev, and knockout loss to Ilia Topuria.
'The Great' was notably self-aware of the 'curse' ahead of his fight with Topuria, where he embraced the old-man persona in the buildup.
Name
Weight Class
Age
Defeated by
Joseph Benavidez
FLW
35
Deiveson Figueiredo
Joseph Benavidez
FLW
35
Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo
FLW
35
Brandon Moreno
Urijah Faber
BW
35
Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz
BW
35
Henry Cejudo
TJ Dillashaw
BW
36
Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo
BW
36
Aljamain Sterling
Kenny Florian
FW
37
José Aldo
Frankie Edgar
FW
37
Max Holloway
Korean Zombie
FW
35
Alex Volkanovski
Josh Emmett
FW
37
Yair Rodriguez
Alex Volkanovski
FW
35
Ilia Topuria
Tony Ferguson
LW
36
Justin Gaethje
Michael Chandler
LW
35
Charles Oliveira
Alex Volkanovski
LW
35
Islam Makhachev
Justin Gaethje (BMF)
LW
35
Max Holloway
Pat Miletich
WW
35
Carlos Newton
Gil Castilo
WW
37
Matt Hughes
Demian Maia
WW
39
Tyron Woodley
Jorge Masvidal
WW
35
Kamaru Usman
Jorge Masvidal
WW
36
Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman
WW
35
Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman
WW
35
Leon Edwards
Colby Covington
WW
35
Leon Edwards
Historically, UFC fighters of Volkanovski's age in the featherweight division are 0-5 in title fights. A win at UFC 314 for Volkanovski would be a first-ever for any fighter below welterweight.
Does 'The Great' make UFC history?
