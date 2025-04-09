Paddy Pimblett's salary was surprisingly low when he joined UFC
Paddy Pimblett hit the ground running in his UFC debut in 2021, but fight fans would be surprised to learn he took a paycut to join the premier mixed martial arts organization.
Pimblett fights this weekend against Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314. The stakes couldn't be higher as Pimblett gears up for a shot at the lightweight top five and, eventually, a UFC title shot.
Now enjoying an eight-fight UFC winning streak, 'The Baddy' was formerly a Cage Warriors champion but reveals that he gambled on himself when joining the UFC.
'I took a pay cut' ... Paddy Pimblett took minimum UFC pay to join the promotion
Pimblett's debut came against Luigi Vendramini at UFC London: Brunson vs. Till in April 2021. The Liverpudlian grappler overcame early adversity to deliver a first-round knockout, securing a performance of the night bonus of $50,000.
Now on the cusp of lightweight greatness, Pimblett reveals that his UFC debut pay was just 20 percent of his bonus. 'The Baddy' told all in a podcast appearance with Full Send on April 7.
"When I got offered the first [UFC] contract, I [also] got offered a new Cage Warriors deal," Pimblett explained. "And that deal was worth more than the base contract for the UFC. . . . When I first signed with the UFC, I took a pay cut. ... The UFC standard deal is ($10k show/$10k win).
"[...] My first two fights were ($10k show/$10k win) and then ($12k show/$12k win), and obviously, after I won my second fight we got a new deal and it went up."
Pimblett has earned an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses since joining the promotion.
The $10k/$10k deal is the UFC's standard offer for new signings, typically reserved for Dana White's Contender Series graduates.
More details about historical UFC salaries, including Conor Mcgregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, can be found in the unsealed UFC antitrust lawsuit documents.
