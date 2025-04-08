UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes, Pimblett vs. Chandler best fights & full undercard
A new era in UFC featherweight championship history takes place this weekend at UFC 314.
Former featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski gets his shot at redemption when he takes on surging Brazilian finisher Diego Lopes in a featherweight title clash. As soon as the opening bell sounds, champion Ilia Topuria will vacate the throne.
UFC 314 preview and best fights
UFC 314 features one title fight and six fights containing ranked fighters.
British prospect vs. American old-guard
In the co-main event, England's Paddy Pimblett takes on a stiff test in Michael Chandler. Pimblett walks a razor's edge in his fights, but possesses a great neutralizer in his grappling. Chandler's punching power and five-round cardio make for an interesting matchup.
Pimblett has branded Chandler a 'dirty b******' in the buildup for his cheating allegations. Chandler took full responsibility in his response.
Brazilian kickboxer vs. PFL-Bellator champion
In the feature fight, one of the best kickers in the UFC, Yair Rodriguez, welcomes debutant and former Bellator-PFL champion Patricio Pitbull to the UFC. While old, Pitbull is a ferocious striker.
Featured grudge match
Bryce Mitchell made headlines for controversial views earlier this year. In response, Brazil's Jean Silva called out 'Thug Nasty' to shut his mouth, and the UFC granted their wishes.
Silva has been all-action since joining the UFC in 2024, picking up four finishes in a row. On the other hand, Mitchell remains one of the best submission specialists in the featherweight division.
Light heavyweight comebacks
Opening the main card is Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes. Krylov has been flying under the radar as one of the most dangerous fighters on the roster, with 28 finishes in 30 wins.
Reyes, once thought to have defeated Jon Jones, has recouped from a four-fight losing streak and now looks to make it three in a row. Is a light heavyweight title shot on the horizon for these men?
UFC 314 full card and times
Main Card (3 am BST / 8 pm ET)
- Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) vs. Diego Lopes (26-6); FW title fight
- Michael Chandler (23-9) vs. Paddy Pimblett (22-3); LW
- Yair Rodriguez (19-5) vs. Patricio Pitbull (debut 36-7); FW
- Bryce Mitchell (17-2) vs. Jean Silva (15-2); FW
- Nikita Krylov (30-9) vs. Dominick Reyes (14-4); LHW
Prelims (23 pm BST / 6 pm ET)
- Sedriques Dumas (10-2) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-9); MW
- Sumudaerji (16-7) vs. Mitch Raposo (9-2); FLW
- Tresean Gore (6-2) vs. Marco Tulio (13-1); MW
- Nora Cornolle (8-2) vs. Hailey Cowan (7-3); BW
