UFC analyst on Alexander Volkanovski’s possible retirement after UFC 314

Could Volkanovski hang up the gloves for good?

Zain Bando

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Despite entering his 10th title fight, rumblings of Alexander Volkanovski’s possible retirement have gotten wind from some of the brightest minds in MMA media, including long-time journalist Ariel Helwani.

Helwani tweeted Wednesday he is concerned about Volkanovski’s main event fight against Diego Lopes potentially being his last one, as the former UFC featherweight champion attempts to avoid his third-straight loss and fourth since Feb. 2023.

“I would not be shocked if he says, no más,” Helwani tweeted. “This would be 3 losses in a row. I also wouldn't be surprised if he continues, but I do think it's a fair question to ask. I think this a major storyline heading into Saturday.”

Helwani’s prediction slightly goes against what Volkanovski told him in a sit-down interview in February, where he indicated he wanted to remain as active as possible.

Will Alexander Volkanovski retire?

Could Volkanovski retir?
Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Alexander Volkanovski leaves following the loss against Ilia Topuria during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I’m expecting to maybe have a couple more, a few more,” Volkanovski said. “We’ll see. I’ll say that, and then have a fight and absolutely love it: ‘Give me another seven!’ But how much longer? I still love it, but how much longer do I want to do this to myself and my body? I do want to eventually sail off into the sunset, right? I’ve already started that.”

Volkanovski’s main priority is to win the title again before worrying about any other challengers. However, one of them is Movsar Evloev, who reportedly wants to see how the Volkanovski-Lopes fight plays out before pursuing a title shot.

Movsar Evloev is a possible challenger for Volkanovski
Jan 20, 2024; Toronto, Canada, USA; Movsar Evloev (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Arnold Allen (red glove) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Could Movsar Evloev Fight Volkanovski In The Future?

“He can probably just wait if he wants. I’m going to talk to the UFC. I’ll let them know, I’m winning that title and I’ll fight him three months later. Tell me the date, and we can do it. Let’s get straight back into it, let’s not waste any time, and see where we’re at. I think Movsar is definitely deserving, as well.”

Volkanovski-Lopes headlines UFC 314 this Saturday from Miami, FL.

