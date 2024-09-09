Alexa Grasso Proposes Champion vs. Champion Fight after UFC 306
Valentina Shevchenko isn't the only fighter that's got Alexa Grasso's attention.
"Bullet" has been the main target for UFC Women's Flyweight Champion Grasso since winning the title at UFC 285, with both women rematching right away at Noche UFC last September in a fight that ended in a split draw.
Grasso and Shevchenko look to put the finishing touches on their rivalry at the second Noche UFC event (also known as UFC 306) this weekend from inside Sphere in Las Vegas, NV.
"Weili Zhang Is My Dream Fight"
Should the Mexican successfully defend her title against Shevchenko this time around, Grasso has a few opponents in mind for who she could face in the future - including current Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili.
A former strawweight herself, Grasso entertains the idea of a super-fight at flyweight (125lbs).
''Weili Zhang is my dream fight," Grasso told Stake in a recent interview. "It will be one of my biggest fights to date. She is strong, powerful, and well-rounded. She is a great fighter and I even heard she would love to test herself at 125, so I would love to welcome her.''
China's Zhang is the second-longest standing champion on the current UFC roster behind Islam Makhachev, logging in two title defenses against Amanda Lemos and Yan Xiaonan to make a case for a double-champ bid someday.
Who's Got Next At 125?
Champ vs. champ fights aren't as popular as they used to be, and there's a waiting line of contenders for Grasso at flyweight that Grasso plans to get back to after defeating former champ Shevchenko.
"I'm not the one who chooses these things, I think Manon Fiorot is more deserving of the title shot than Rose [Namajunas]," Grasso continued. "She has been in the division longer and she has a bigger win streak. She was also next in line before she got injured, so I would like to fight Fiorot.''
#2 flyweight contender Manon Fiorot outranks the #5 contender Rose Namajunas, who's riding back-to-back wins after losing to Fiorot last September. Meanwhile, Fiorot is on an even hotter streak at 7-0 in the UFC and is set to weigh-in as the back-up fighter for the UFC 306 co-headliner.
Champ-Champ Status
When asked about if she has any dreams of becoming a two-weight world champion, Grasso says it's a "big goal" for her, but not one she'd step on the toes of teammates Loopy Godinez and Irene Aldana for.
"Our team's goal is to all be champions in each of our weight classes, so I would have to pause that dream for now," Grasso said.
