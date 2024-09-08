Top UFC Contender Impresses with Dominant Main Event Win
The UFC's return after a week off saw top-ranked welterweights Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady square off in a UFC Fight Night main event.
Brady Dominates Burns In First UFC Main Event
Taking place a week before a highly-anticipated UFC 306 card at Sphere, the UFC Vegas 97 headliner provided Brady with a chance to win back-to-back fights and also hand Burns an unprecedented third loss in a row.
UFC Fight Night Live Results & Highlights - Burns vs. Brady
Both men entered the night just one fight removed from losses to Belal Muhammad, who went on to claim the UFC welterweight title from Leon Edwards in their rematch at UFC 304 in July.
The opening round saw the two submission-specialists largely stay on their feet, with Brady landing a significantly higher number of strikes in between his attempts to bring Burns to the mat.
Brady continued outlanding the former title challenger by a lopsided margin as the fight went on, and although "Durinho" landed a few big shots and found moments of sucess late in the fight he ultimately lost a clear unanimous decision.
Women's UFC Phenom Batters Ex-Champ in Co-Main Fight
A dominant win over the #6-ranked Burns immediately puts Brady into welterweight title contention, and other standout results from UFC Vegas 97 also included Natália Silva's impressive victory over former champ Jéssica Andrade as well as Steve Garcia's fifth-straight knockout-win against Kyle Nelson.
