Sean O'Malley is "Nightmare Matchup" for Merab Dvalishvili
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley (18-1 MMA, 10-1, 1 NC UFC) said he is confident he will make quick work of Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) when the pair meet next Saturday in Las Vegas, Nev. at the MSG Sphere.
Speaking to TMZ in an interview posted Sunday, O'Malley, who makes his second appearance in a sixth-month timeframe, fired back at critics who said the champion would struggle with Dvalishvili.
"I would say, stylistically, that I am a nightmare matchup for Merab," O'Malley said.
Despite O'Malley praising Dvalishvili, he said he isn't the fighter people think he is because he and Aljamain Sterling are teammates. According to O'Malley, he believes there isn't much advice Sterling could give to help Dvalishvili get his hand raised.
"I mean, I don't know what Ajo is going to tell Merab," O'Malley said. "He's like, 'F***, he's fast, he's sharp. He's accurate. He's hard to takedown. Like, good luck.' There wasn't a lot of success Aljo had in that fight. If anything, Aljo probably shouldn't tell him anything because it's probably gonna just make him a little bit nervous. So, you know, who knows? Aljo probably hopes I beat Merab because it makes Aljo look better."
O'Malley knocked out Sterling last August to win the bantamweight title before exacting revenge at UFC 299 against Marlon Vera.
O'Malley said while he is looking forward to the glitz and glamour of the MSG Sphere, which UFC CEO Dana White has dubbed as a "love letter" to Mexican fighting, his only focus is getting through Dvalishvili to maintain his status as the sport's best bantamweight.
For now, only time will tell, as the UFC has repeatedly stated its trip to the MSG Sphere will be a one-in-done event, as it will continue its annual four-event deal with T-Mobile Arena to host pay-per-views moving forward.
