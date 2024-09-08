Usman Nurmagomedov Defends Bellator Title in San Diego
The main event of Bellator Champions Series: San Diego saw Usman Nurmagomedov step into the cage to defend his lightweight title against top contender Alexander Shabliy.
Nurmagomedov Bests Shabliy In San Diego
Unbeaten in his professional MMA career, Nurmagomedov successfully defended his lightweight belt for the first time against Benson Henderson at Bellator 292 but had his second title defense against Brent Primus overturned due to a failed drug test.
Bellator Results & Highlights - Nurmagomedov vs. Shabliy
A lightweight title bout opposite Shabliy was originally scheduled for March before Nurmagomedov withdrew due to injury, and the pair were subsequently rebooked to headline Bellator's return to Pechenga Arena in San Diego, CA.
Shabliy entered his first Bellator title fight as a prohibitive underdog despite being on a 9-fight win streak, and although "Peresvet" challenged the champion across 25 minutes it was Nurmagomedov who took home a clear unanimous decision win.
Other standout results from Bellator Champions Series: San Diego included rising prospects Jordan Newman and Bryce Meredith each extending their unbeaten records, as well as Lorenz Larkin's first-round finish of Levan Chokheli in the night's co-main event.
