Is the UFC Throwing Millions Away by Hosting UFC 306 in the Vegas Sphere?
Exactly two weeks separate the UFC from its most anticipated event of the year. While there is immense hype surrounding the two title fights: Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title and the women's flyweight trilogy between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, the promotion faces another glaring problem: ticket sales.
UFC CEO Dana White has spoken highly about the event being a so-called $17 million one-and-done, as the Sept. 14 event is set to take place from the MSG Sphere. The venue, primarily known for concerts, tried its venture into sports with the NHL's choice to host the league's draft earlier this summer. But an actual sporting event? That's what the UFC will try to pull off.
When tickets first dropped at the end of June, they sold for as much as $3,000, roughly $5,000 less than the average Super Bowl ticket. An interested spectator can now attend UFC 306 for the inexpensive (in retrospect} price of $797, according to StubHub.
So, is the UFC making its investment worth it?
Ex-UFC Champ Predicts Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili - ‘He’s in Trouble'
Sean O'Malley Is Arguably Carrying UFC 306
UFC 306 is far from the strongest card in promotional history, nor is it the worst. According to Forbes, O'Malley, who successfully defended his UFC bantamweight title in March against Marlon Vera, was part of a blockbuster gate at UFC 299. $14.14 million was the exact figure, and the argument could be made that UFC 299 will ultimately still outdo UFC 306, but having O'Malley on the card doesn't hurt from a star-building perspective.
So, with an O'Malley headliner required to make a record gate to catch up with that alleged $17 million budget, there is one other Mexican celebration to consider.
Sean O’Malley Still Worried Merab Will Cancel UFC 306 Fight
UFC Is Going Head-To-Head With Canelo Alvarez
Another aspect that may not favor the UFC is seeing boxing's best compete just across the street at the T-Mobile Arena. Alvarez, despite facing Edgar Berlanga, owns Mexican Independence Day. Therefore, most fans will be in town for boxing with little to no interest in the UFC, given that Alvarez is one of boxing's biggest draws. His buyrate numbers don't lie.
It's tough to say whether the UFC is losing money, but regardless, Sept. 14 is set to be a big night in the combat sports community. Whether you're watching both events or just one, it's a fight fan's dream.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Rising UFC Star Pitches Himself as ‘Only Option’ for Israel Adesanya
- Exclusive: Liam Harrison Promises "Ridiculous Fight" in Return at ONE 168
- Muhammad Mokaev Teases Next Fight after Surprising UFC Exit
- Shavkat Rakhmonov Accuses Belal Muhammad of UFC 307 Title Fight Snub
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.