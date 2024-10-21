Alexander Volkanovski Names ‘No Brainer’ BMF Fight for Max Holloway
A Max Holloway BMF title defense? Alexander Volkanovski knows just the guy...
The UFC's 'Baddest Motherf*****' belt won't be on the line this weekend, as titleholder Holloway challenges Ilia Topuria for the world featherweight championship at UFC 308 in his latest attempt to become a two-time champion.
Win, lose, or draw vs. Topuria, Holloway's BMF status is here to stay, but in the featherweight division? That's the question, as there are even more fights for Holloway at lightweight, where he knocked out the second BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje in spectacular fashion at UFC 300 his last time out.
Volkanovski's Preference For UFC 308 Headliner
Alexander Volkanovski, who has fought (and beat) Holloway three times and lost to Topuria at UFC 298, is picking Holloway to come out on top, but ideally speaking...
"Perfect world, Ilia wins, I'll fight Ilia," Volkanovski said on Fox Sports Australia.
"The Great" Says BMF Title Shot A Possibility For Dan Hooker
Should Holloway lose to Topuria in his third try to become a two-time featherweight champion, Volkanovski believes there's a BMF fight waiting for Holloway at lightweight against none other than "The Hangman" Dan Hooker.
"BMF is on the line [against Holloway]... how do you think that fight goes down?" Volkanovski asked Hooker.
"I love that fight just because I know the amount of time that our coaches have spent looking at the bloke," Hooker said. "I feel like the game plan and I feel like our team and our coaches have just so much information on how Max fights. I feel like they know what he eats for breakfast. I feel like they're breaking him down to a T."
A potential fight between Hooker and Holloway wasn't all that thought about up until recently, with Hooker's latest success at UFC 305 - a gritty split decision victory over Mateusz Gamrot. The win would land Hooker more than bragging rights, earning him a place in the Top 5 rankings of the lightweight division, where he once stood years before.
"I put so much trust in in my coaches and their game plan. That's why I'd be so excited for that fight," Hooker added. "I'll be so excited to get in there and throw down with him just for the fans."
'BMF Would Be A No Brainer...'
Of course, there's more fun fights for Dan Hooker at 155lbs beyond the BMF title, with Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and even Conor McGregor in the mix of names for the renewed lightweight contender.
"That's the opportunities for you. Obviously, the BMF would be a no brainer," Volkanovski said to Hooker. "There's not many people that fit that category. Not many more than you. That's for sure. I think that's definitely one."
Dan Hooker is a fan-favorite in the UFC, earning Fight of the Night honors multiple times throughout his career, one of which was a Fight of the Year contender turned in against Dustin Poirier in 2020, which saw the lightweights leave it all on the line across five rounds of action.
