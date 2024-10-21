MMA Knockout

Ilia Topuria's Grim Warning to Islam Makhachev Before Max Holloway Fight

Ilia Topuria has a strong message for UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ilia Topuria has sent a stern warning to Islam Makhachev.

Both Topuria and Makhachev are reigning champions under the UFC banner. Topuria will be putting his featherweight gold at stake against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 308 this Saturday. Makhachev's next lightweight title defense hasn't been made official, but he's expected to collide with Arman Tsarukyan in early 2025.

While the two may be one weight class apart, Topuria hasn't been shy in firing shots at Makhachev.

Ilia Topuria Has Bold Prediction for Potential Islam Makhachev Fight

Ilia Topuria recently discussed possibly sharing the Octagon with Islam Makhachev one day. It's safe to say that "El Matador" wouldn't lack in the confidence department if the fight happens (via Álvaro Colmenero).

"For Islam, I represent a style that he knows would beat him. He knows because I know very well where he comes from...

"Even if it seems like a very difficult fight, I would make Islam suffer a lot. Too much."

Topuria will need to focus on the aforementioned title fight against Max Holloway. MMA Knockout on SI will be bringing you live coverage of UFC 308 this weekend. Be sure to keep it locked on our homepage for live results and video highlights.

