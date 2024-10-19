Netflix Rolls Out New Trailer for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2
These two women won't let Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have all of the fun...
It isn't easy to find bigger names in women's boxing than Katie Taylor or Amanda Serrano. Years after they first fought to a controversial split decision in 2022, with Taylor declared the winner, Serrano and Taylor will run it back for the undisputed lightweight championship on Nov. 15.
Billed "the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history", Taylor vs. Serrano 2 serves as the co-main event to a blockbuster headliner between old-school "Iron" Mike Tyson and new-school Jake Paul, the viral influencer-turned-boxer.
Serrano and Taylor's last fight was a main event at Madison Square Garden two years ago. Now, the femme fatale is set for AT&T Stadium in front of an 80,000-capacity crowd and millions worldwide to go with it as the massive event streamed live on Netflix.
New Look At Taylor vs. Serrano 2
The widely popular streaming service released a cinematic trailer for Taylor vs. Serrano 2, which saw both women step into the ring with each other ahead of their high-stakes rematch.
"This is what it's all about, an absolutely historic fight," Taylor said during one of the promos.
"We have some unfinished business, Katie..." Serrano said.
Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano was scheduled to rematch Ireland's Katie Taylor over the summer in the co-headliner of Paul vs. Tyson. However, the entire event was moved from Jul. 20 to Nov. 15 due to Tyson being forced off the card with an ulcer flare-up.
No matter, Taylor and Serrano's unfinished business will be seen to at a new venue and a new date this Fall. Serrano has won five straight fights since the split decision loss to Taylor, while Taylor has gone 2-1, avenging a loss to Chantelle Cameron in Dublin last November.
