Anthony Hernandez Dominates Michel Pereira in UFC Vegas Headliner
Top-ranked middleweights Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira met at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV for a pitoval UFC Fight Night main event.
Hernandez Dominates Pereira in Las Vegas
Scheduled to headline the second of back-to-back UFC Fight Night cards in Las Vegas, Hernandez and Pereira both entered their matchup riding impressive win streaks that included finishes in each of their last three outings.
UFC Fight Night Live Results & Highlights – Hernandez vs. Pereira
Three wins since moving to middleweight had Pereira sitting at #14 in the UFC rankings ahead of his first UFC main event, while Hernandez had secured a #13 ranking following his submission-win over Roman Kopylov at UFC 298.
Pereira started the fight aggressively and backed Hernandez to the fence with some big shots, but "Fluffy" weathered the early storm and ended the first round in top position.
Hernandez was quick to push the pace once the second frame started and did some significant damage before the bell sounded, and that set the tone for a dominant showing that saw the 31-year-old finally score a TKO-victory in the final round.
The win puts Hernandez on a six-fight win streak, and for his next outing "Fluffy" should get a chance to finally break into the Top 10 of the UFC middleweight rankings.
Highlights! UFC Fighters Lay It on the Line in Blood-Thirsty War
Hernandez vs. Pereira capped off a UFC Fight Night event that featured some entertaining fights but was short on finishes, and the only other fight to end inside the distance was a women's bantamweight prelim bout that saw Joselyne Edwards defeat Tamires Vidal with a late rear naked choke.
