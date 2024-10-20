PFL Champion Francis Ngannou Reveals Startling Realization After Tragedy
PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was anything but fearless after finishing Renan Ferreira via TKO Saturday afternoon.
Coming off the death of his 15-month-old son, Ngannou opened up on what the last several months have been like while preparing for his MMA return. After the win, Ngannou said he came to a startling realization about his mindset, fighting future and trying to live through his son's memory.
"I recently just found out that I wasn’t tough.” Ngannou told reporters. "You kind of ask yourself, ‘Is this ever gonna be over?’. You think it might never be over; you just may as well learn how to live with it… I don’t think a lifetime would be enough to grieve.”
Ngannou had little to no issues defeating Ferreira. It was his first MMA fight since Jan. 2022 when he was the UFC heavyweight champion. The victory was Ngannou's seventh in a row dating back to July 2018. Notable wins in that stretch include former heavyweight champions Stipe Miocic, Junior dos Santos and Cain Velasquez, along with Ciryl Gane and Curtis Blaydes. The victory against Gane was his last in the UFC, as the pair unified the belts in the midst of Ngannou's contract dispute with the promotion.
Ngannou bet on himself while taking a dive into the boxing scene with bouts against former undisputed champion Tyson Fury and fellow British future Hall of Famer Anthony Joshua. Despite going 0-2, Ngannou took Fury the distance, including nearly pulling off the upset.
Whether Ngannou is the best heavyweight in the sport is up for debate. However, what is known is that heavyweight MMA is back to normalcy with Ngannou back in the fold. Who Ngannou fights next is unknown, but he enjoys the fruitful labor of getting recognized in the same conversation as Jon Jones, Miocic and Tom Aspinall as the four best in the division.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC News: Huge Betting Underdog Dominates Main Card Opponent
- Highlights! UFC Fighters Lay It on the Line in Blood-Thirsty War
- Francis Ngannou Slumps 6'8" Opponent in MMA Return
- Cris Cyborg Wins PFL Title in Bloody War at Battle of the Giants
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.