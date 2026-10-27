Arman Tsarukyan Confused By Justin Gaethje's Absence As UFC Title Fight Looms

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is fed up with waiting for divisional champion Justin Gaethje to decide whether to retire.

Tsarukyan, who earned his status as a top contender in the division with a TKO stoppage against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 last month, finally called for a title shot after the opportunity was ripped away in Jan. 2025 at UFC 311 due to a last-minute back injury.

Now fully healthy, Tsarukyan sat down with Helen Yee for a one-on-one interview to address the latest happenings with his impending title shot.

Is Arman Tsarukyan vs. Justin Gaethje in Jeopardy?

Sep 19, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arman Tsarukyan (red gloves) reacts after defeating Mauricio Ruffy (not pictured) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tsarukyan claims it's Gaethje who is holding up the fight after all.

"Someone is trying to duck me; it's Justin Gaethje," Tsarukyan said. "Now he's talking about retirement. Either UFC is going to pay him so much money that he's going to fight, or he's just going to retire."

Apparently, there has been a deadline placed on Gaethje too. According to Tsarukyan, it's the end of next month before the UFC will eventually move forward with the lightweight division.

In lieu of that, Tsarukyan admitted that he'd be open to a different fight altogether: a shot at UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.

"Yeah, I would fight him," Tsarukyan said. "I think it's a good fight for me stylistically. He's old, bad chin. He's a tough opponent, but he's a little bit old now and with me, it's a perfect fight."

Dana White Leaves Door Open for Alexander Volkanovski Superfight

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC CEO Dana White appeared open to several possibilities for Volkanovski before he eventually retires, too.

"I think when you've accomplished what he has accomplished, there's not much we're going to say no to with him," White said at the UFC 333 post-fight presser. "So, we'll see how this whole thing plays out."

White complimented Volkanovski's performance, admitting he was shocked by how effortlessly he beat Movsar Evloev.

"Coming in and beating an undefeated, younger, and the guy is built like a – you know what I mean? Volkanovski is incredible. He was the aggressive fighter, he was the one really going after him and trying to finish, and this guy is f****** built different."

Volkanovski said he doesn't want to retire just yet despite his age, which could make for some interesting ideas down the road. Should lightweight see Gaethje walk away, it gives the UFC a perfect roadmap to make a fight that likely would not have been a possibility only a year ago.

We'll see how the division plays out.