Arman Tsarukyan Could Ditch Belt for Money Fights after UFC 311: ‘Conor or Whatever’
The UFC lightweight title remains the goal for #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan ahead of his rematch versus champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 this Saturday in L.A, but the goal posts could surely move with a title win for Tsarukyan.
Days away from the biggest fight of his life, Tsarukyan's not motivated by revenge for a 2019 loss to Makhachev in his promotional debut, but by the gold belt that signifies the holder is the best in the world.
Tsarukyan's one spot and one fight away from making that happen, opening so many doors for opportunities should he dethrone the UFC's #1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter.
Arman Tsarukyan Dubbed ‘Armenian Batman’ Ahead of UFC 311: ‘I Gotta Help More People'
Tsarukyan Open To Non-Title Fights Even With Championship Win
Makhachev attempts to defend his lightweight title for a fourth time at UFC 311. With an upset-win this weekend, Tsarukyan doesn't see himself racking up title defenses like his former foe Makhachev. Instead, "The Armenian Batman" targets the biggest financial fights possible and is willing to vacate the title to pursue them.
“Say you can fight, leave the title, fight with someone like Conor [McGregor] or whatever. Just regular fight, no title. I would rather pick money fight and not defend the title," Tsarukyan said on the Full Send Podcast.
"I don’t wanna defend as much as possible. I wanna make as much money as possible for my future. In any way, they gonna say ‘this is UFC Champion.'"
Tsarukyan Names Ilia Topuria And More Among 'Money Fights'
Name-dropping Conor McGregor, the biggest 'money fight' there is in the UFC, Arman Tsarukyan says Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler and current UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria would be good opponents for him - title or not.
Topuria has recently expressed interest in moving up to 155lbs to challenge for a belt there, with fights with Makhachev and Oliveira on the Spaniard's wishlist.
Tsarukyan has yet to face former Bellator Champion Michael Chandler, but he did beat Charles Oliveira in his most recent fight at UFC 300 by way of decision.
UFC 311 Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 - Full Prelim Fight Card Predictions
When asked more about McGregor, Arman Tsarukyan says he believes the Irish superstar is one win away from a title fight, despite not having won since 2020 - a quick TKO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246 for what remains his most recent highlight.
Arman Tsarukyan comes from a wealthy family (his father is a construction business magnate), but Tsarukyan is looking to make his own money in the fight business, seeking a promotion from #1 contender to world champion at UFC 311.
