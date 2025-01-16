UFC Star Conor McGregor, Miami Heat Sued Over Sexual Assault Allegation at 2023 NBA Finals
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is facing another lawsuit just months after being found liable for sexual assault.
McGregor & Miami Heat Face Lawsuit After 2023 NBA Finals Game
It’s now been well over three years since fans last saw McGregor step into the UFC Octagon and suffer a leg injury that brought a premature end to his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, and a scheduled return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year famously fell through when “The Notorious” withdrew from the fight due to a broken toe.
The Irishman’s 2024 only got worse when a civil jury in Ireland found the UFC star liable for the 2018 sexual assault of a woman named Nikita Hand, and now McGregor is reportedly facing yet another sexual assault case from a high-profile incident that occurred at an NBA Finals Game in 2023.
McGregor attended a game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Miami’s Kesaya Center on June 9 and was accused of sexually assaulting an unnamed woman in a bathroom in the arena, and although it made major headlines at the time no legal action was taken in the immediate aftermath.
A report from The Athletic notes that McGregor’s lawyer Barbara Llanes has already branded the new lawsuit “a new false story”. The women in question is “49 years old and employed as a Senior Wall Street Vice President at a high-profile financial institution” and filed the civil suit to seek compensation “for past and future medical treatment, compensatory damages, and costs, and such other and further relief.”
The Miami Heat and Kasaya Center have not commented as of yet after also being included in the lawsuit, while Llanes has also stated that “Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed.”
McGregor has tried to actively drum up fan interest regarding a potential return to fighting in the wake of last year’s lawsuit where the court ordered him to pay $257,000 to his accuser. UFC CEO Dana White hasn’t commented on any of the legal proceedings as of yet, but he did recently share an update on when the promotion hopes that “The Notorious” will fight again.
