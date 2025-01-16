UFC 311 Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 - Full Prelim Fight Card Predictions
The UFC heads to the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA this Saturday (January 18) for UFC 311, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all nine of the card's prelim fights.
UFC 311 Preliminary Card
Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos
The fact that this bout has been given the featured prelim slot over a matchup between top-ranked heavyweights speaks volumes about the potential star power that both fans and the UFC have identified in Talbott.
I always hate seeing such lopsided odds between a rising prospect and an experienced veteran like Barcelos, but I expect that Talbott will pass this test and continue his ascent towards the bantamweight rankings.
(Pick: Talbott)
Israel Adesanya Raves About UFC 311 Prospect Payton Talbott: ‘I Like That Kid'
Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
This fight has significantly higher stakes that the main card-opener between Kevin Holland and Reinier de Ridder, but I understand why the UFC was hesitant to open the UFC 311 PPV with a matchup featuring two heavyweight grapplers.
Submitting another talented grappler and perennial top heavyweight in Marcin Tybura was an impressive result for Spivac, but I have to side with Almeida to secure his second win in a row after Curtis Blaydes halted the Brazilian’s momentum last March.
(Pick: Almeida)
Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana
Guskov was originally supposed to face #10-ranked light heavyweight Johnny Walker in Los Angeles, and instead the 32-year-old will now welcome Billy Elekana to the UFC.
Elekana’s amateur experience helps to bridge the gap between his and Guskov’s overall pro fights. While the American does have a huge opportunity to make an immediate impact in his promotional debut, Guskov has already proven himself to be a UFC-caliber light heavyweight with his last win over Ryan Spann.
(Pick: Guskov)
Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira
This is one of the most underrated matchups on the UFC 311 prelims, and although Dawson is a decent-sized favorite Ferreira is very much a live dog here.
The hope is that this fight will produce some entertaining grappling exchanges, and while I think Ferreira will definitely push Dawson more than the odds indicate I expect that “KGD” will secure his third-straight victory here.
(Pick: Dawson)
UFC 311 Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 Preview – Best Fights & Fighters to Watch
UFC 311 Early Preliminary Card
Zach Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev
Reese was scheduled to meet Sedriques Dumas before the latter fighter pulled out during UFC 311 fight week, and unfortunately for “Savage” he’s arguably now facing a bigger challenge in the debuting Bekoev.
(Pick: Bekoev)
Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez
Perez has quickly made a name for herself in the UFC thanks to a four-fight win streak and her post-fight antics in the cage, but I think her winning run will come to an end here against an experienced UFC veteran in Rosa.
(Pick: Rosa)
Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov
I’m siding with Nakamura to extend his undefeated record here, but don’t be surprised if Gafurov makes things significantly more competitive than the current betting odds indicate.
(Pick: Nakamura)
Ricky Turcios vs. Benardo Sopaj
This fight was supposed to take place in November before Turcios experienced some issues following his weight but, and unfortunately for him another loss here could put the TUF 29-winner in serious jeopardy of being cut from the UFC.
(Pick: Turcios)
UFC 311 Headliner Islam Makhachev Says He Won’t Retire Without Second Belt
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter
A matchup with the #11-ranked Ulanbekov is a massive step up for Carpenter, and while I’m tempted to pick the undefeated fighter to score an upset this seems like an odd piece of matchmaking from the UFC.
(Pick: Ulanbekov)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 311 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for weigh-in and press conference coverage as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night.
More UFC & MMA News
• Hall of Famer & 37-Fight UFC Veteran Removed from Roster after Third-Straight Loss
• Viktoriia Dudakova Apologizes for Slapping Husband after UFC Fight Night Loss
• UFC Star Conor McGregor, Miami Heat Sued Over Sexual Assault Allegation at 2023 NBA Finals
• MMA Fans Speculate as Alex Pereira Teases his Next UFC Fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.