Arman Tsarukyan Dubbed ‘Armenian Batman’ Ahead of UFC 311: ‘I Gotta Help More People'
Arman Tsarukyan might just be the UFC's Bruce Wayne.
#1 UFC Lightweight contender Tsarukyan is thought to be one of the more "well off" fighters on the roster today. Coming from a wealthy family, his father is a construction business magnate. But don't let that fool you, Tsarukyan can fight— the 28-year-old holds an impressive record of 22-3 across 25 bouts.
In his last 10 fights, Tsarukyan has only lost to Mateusz Gamrot and current champion Islam Makhachev, who he rematches in the main event of UFC 311 this weekend.
Tsarukyan On Being Named 'Armenian Bruce Wayne'
Ahead of the fight, Tsarukyan's been called the 'Armenian Bruce Wayne' by fans online for his background and how elite he is as a fighter, drawing a connection from the lightweight contender to Batman, a billionaire playboy/philanthropist and crime-fighting superhero.
"Who's that, Bruce Wayne?" Tsarukyan first said at UFC 311 media day, when asked what he thought of the new nickname. "Batman... Armenian Batman."
"Kind of similar, but I gotta help more people like Batman does," Tsarukyan said of the comparison to the DC Comics superhero. "Hopefully [after this fight] I'll have time to help people who need me."
Asked about his own finances, Tsarukyan said the following:
"I do not [have that much money outside MMA], my father maybe does," Tsarukyan said, joking that he'd be drinking on his island if he wasn't a fighter.
