Hall of Famer & 37-Fight UFC Veteran Removed from Roster after Third-Straight Loss
It looks like fight fans have seen the last of “The Carpenter” inside the UFC Octagon.
Clay Guida Removed From UFC Roster After Three-Fight Skid
The attention of combat sports fans around the world is squarely focused on Los Angeles, CA this week, as the city’s Intuit Dome is set to host a stacked UFC 311 card that boasts a pair of huge title fights at the top of the bill.
Easily lost between headlines about the rematch between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan and Merab Dvalishvili’s first bantamweight title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov, the UFC Roster Watch account reports that 37-fight UFC veteran Clay Guida has officially been removed from the promotion’s roster.
The inaugural Strikeforce lightweight champion, Guida collected one win in the WEC in 2006 before the promotion was purchased by the UFC, and later that year he made defeated Justin James with a second-round rear naked choke that earned him "Submission of the Night" honors at UFC 64.
Although he never challenged for a UFC title (Guida came up short in a lightweight title eliminator fight with Benson Henderson in 2011) “The Carpenter” established himself as one of the most consistently entertaining fighters on the roster through the first half of his UFC run.
The 43-year-old earned "Fight of the Night" honors six times in the Octagon and also has a pair of "Fight of the Year" wars on his resume for meetings with Roger Huerta and Diego Sanchez, the latter of fight is also enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame’s Fight Wing.
Guida’s last Performance of the Night bonus was awarded for his 2021 victory over Leonardo Santos, and the 43-year-old closed out his UFC career on a three-fight losing streak that most recently saw him tap to an armbar against Chase Hooper at UFC 310 last September.
