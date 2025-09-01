UFC Paris this weekend loses a major top contender fight
UFC Paris -- One of the best lightweight fights from this weekend's UFC Fight Night has been cancelled, with the news of a fighter grieving for the passing of their grandmother.
While the top of the Parisian event is headed by a middleweight title eliminator between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho, fans were looking forward to some of the top European talent on the undercard, including that of lightweight contender Fares Ziam.
Ziam has withdrawn from his fight, citing 'family is my priority,' after some unfortunate news this week.
Fares Ziam is out of UFC Paris following tragic bereavement
Ziam wrote on Instagram, "Following the sudden death of my grandmother, her funeral arrangements in France and abroad, I regret to cancel my participation in UFC Paris on September 6. Family is my priority."
Unranked at lightweight, Ziam was primed for a shot at the top ten with one more victory. 'Smile Killer' has quietly risen through the roster, earning a knockout of the year candidate against Matt Frevola in 2024, before picking up his biggest win against Mike Davis in February.
A replacement opponent for Kaue Fernandes will need to be found. Otherwise, the fight will be cancelled.
Who's fighting at UFC Paris?
With this news, UFC Paris is down to thirteen fights, which is still on the high end for a Fight Night.
- Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho; middleweight
- Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy; lightweight
- Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones; lightweight
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig; light heavyweight
- Patricio Pitbull vs. Losene Keita; featherweight
- William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchala; featherweight
- Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro; light heavyweight
- Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija; heavyweight
- Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek; middleweight
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Gustafsson; welterweight
- Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes; strawweight
