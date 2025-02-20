Roberto Soldić sends opponent flying with stunning face-plant KO at ONE 171: Qatar
Roberto Soldić collected his first ONE Championship victory in spectacular fashion at ONE 171 in Qatar.
The former two-division KSW titleholder was the last man to defeat current UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis in their rematch in 2018, and in 2022 the 30-year-old arrived in ONE Championship as one of the most coveted free agents in MMA.
Soldić's promotional debut ended in disappointment when his fight with Murad Ramazanov was declared a No Contest due to an accidental groin strike, and the following year the Croatian suffered an upset-loss to Zebastian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10.
"Robocop" took nearly two years off after being stopped by Kadestam, and Soldić was given another high-profile spot for his return when he was matched up with Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171: Qatar.
Arslanaliev came out aggressively and seemed to surprise Soldić a bit with his striking-heavy approach, but eventually the former KSW star timed his left hand perfectly and slept Arslanaliev with a jaw-dropping knockout.
Soldić immediately ran to the edge of the cage after the highlight-reel win to speak with ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, and in his post-fight interview the 30-year-old called for a shot at the ONE welterweight MMA belt.
