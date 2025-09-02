Kickboxing champion reportedly set to follow UFC stars Adesanya & Pereira to MMA
Tyjani Beztati could be the latest kickboxing star to make the jump over to MMA following a surprise career announcement from the GLORY champion.
Combat sports fans have already seen a number of top kickboxers and several former GLORY standouts find considerable success in MMA, most notably the likes of GLORY rivals and ex-UFC titleholders Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.
Following a lengthy run with GLORY that saw him win the promotion’s lightweight belt and successfully defend it on several occasions, Beztati announced via Instagram that he’s moving on from kickboxing to take on a “new challenge” in his combat sports career.
Tyjani Beztati Moves On From GLORY After Nearly 10 Years
GLORY’s reigning lightweight champion, Beztati found himself in a difficult spot last year when the promotion announced that it was putting the lightweight division on hold.
“The Wonderboy” debuted with GLORY as an 18 year old in 2016 and came up short in his first two bids to win the promotion’s lightweight title against Sittichai and Marat Grigorian. Beztati finally claimed the belt in 2021 when he took a unanimous decision over Elvis Gashi, and he went on to defend his title five times in two and a half years.
Following GLORY’s decision to pause its lightweight kickboxing division, Beztati moved up in weight to challenge welterweight titleholder Chico Kwasi and fought to split draws with “Luffy” in both of their meetings at GLORY 96 and GLORY Underground.
Ex-GLORY Kickboxers Have Found Massive Success In The UFC & MMA
Although Beztati would certainly need to get at least a few MMA wins under his belt before making the jump to a major promotion, it likely wouldn’t take long for the UFC or PFL to take notice if the 27-year-old is planning on switching to 4 oz. gloves for his next fight.
Former GLORY title challenger Adesanya dabbled in MMA during his kickboxing career before making a full career switch in 2017. After scoring back-to-back wins to bring his MMA record to 10-0, “The Last Stylebender” joined the UFC in 2018 and went on to defend the promotion’s middleweight belt five times during his first reign as champion.
Adesanya’s former GLORY rival Pereira got the call from the UFC after just six professional MMA fights, and after losing the middleweight belt in an immediate rematch with Adesanya at UFC 287 the Brazilian moved up a division and successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight belt three times.
Combat sports fans have also seen the likes of former GLORY titleholder Cedric Doumbe find considerable success competing with the PFL, and if Beztati does make the jump to MMA then there will be plenty of attention paid to the 27-year-old’s new career path.
