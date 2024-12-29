MMA Knockout

Banned for Biting: Ex-UFC Fighter Embraces ‘Hannibal’ Persona in OKTAGON Debut

Igor Severino has embraced the controversy ahead of his OKMMA debut.

Igor Severino makes his OKTAGON MMA debut at OKMMA 65 on December 29.

Severino was cut from the UFC and handed a nine-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for biting his opponent, Andre Lima, in his debut back in March.

Now, circumventing the suspension by fighting in Europe, Severino debuts in OKMMA against former bantamweight champion Jonas Magard, and he's bringing the biting gimmick with him.

"[The bite] became viral worldwide," Severino told MMA Fighting. "... So now I'm using that to my advantage. ... I got the [Hannibal] mask and had some fun, I joked around, 'Will I bite again or not?'... That won't happen again," He laughed.

Severino stars on the OKMMA 65 main card. Magard has the opportunity to hand him his first non-disqualification loss.

