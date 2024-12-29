MMA Knockout

MMA Legend Suggests Adding Key Member to Improve UFC Broadcast Quality

'Big' John McCarthy is willing to lend the UFC a hand as their broadcast rules-analyst.

Mathew Riddle

UFC

2024 was a great year for the progression of MMA and the UFC in terms of rule changes.

The ever-notorious 12-6 elbow rule was overturned, and the definition of a grounded opponent was loosened to anything other than the hands or feet touching the ground. Step by step, MMA is returning to its origins of Vale Tudo (anything goes).

That said, the frequent rule changes and the often arbitrary nature of combat sports regulations create a divide between hardcore fans who stay informed and casual viewers who remain unaware. This gap is even more pronounced in the UFC, where former fighters occupy the broadcast team and often understand the rules only from a practical perspective rather than a technical one.

John McCarthy Suggests UFC Hire Rules Analyst for Broadcasts

John McCarthy, who helped write the Unified Rules of MMA, told MMA Junkie Radio that the UFC needs to include a rules analyst as part of their broadcast team. McCarthy has been serving the PFL as their in-broadcast rules analyst and is willing to do the same for the UFC.

"... I could do it with the UFC. And I'm being honest, I think it's something the UFC needs," McCarthy admitted. "They have too many times that their commentators are unsure about what is going on or what should be done... They need somebody there to absolutely clear things up for the fans when they are in a situation when the time has been stopped..."

In 2024, the UFC recorded four no-contests and two disqualifications, yet countless groin strikes and eye pokes went unpunished during fights. Michael Chandler's rematch with Charles Oliveira, riddled with foul play, saw little to no attention from referee Keith Peterson.

Perhaps John McCarthy's advice deserves more attention. More awareness of the rules would result in more stringent punishment and, hopefully, less foul play.

Published
Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

