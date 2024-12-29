OKTAGON 65 LIVE: Keita vs. Paradeiser 2 Full Card Results & Updates
OKTAGON MMA history is made tonight when former two-time OKMMA champ Losene Keita goes for a third belt in a rematch with lightweight king Ronald Paradeiser.
The 10-fight card takes place at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, beginning at 12 pm ET. Three title fights make the marquee in the lightweight, light heavyweight, and women's bantamweight divisions. UFC veteran Lucie Pudilova takes on short-notice Cecilie Bolander, and Igor Severino debuts against former featherweight champion Jonas Magard.
MMA Knockout will be here to provide live results and updates throughout the card.
OKMMA 65 Results
Jakub Batfalsky def. Dominik Toporcer via Left Hook & Ground Strikes (R1)
Peter Gabal def. Benny Bajrami via Unanimous Decision
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC Drops Video Compilation Celebrating "Greatest Knockouts" of 2024
- UFC Wrapped: 2024 Stats, Knockouts, Submissions, Title Fights & More
- UFC Wrapped: The Biggest Winners of 2024
- 3 Things That Need To Happen in the UFC in 2025
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and boxing.
Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.