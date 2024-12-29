MMA Knockout

OKTAGON 65 LIVE: Keita vs. Paradeiser 2 Full Card Results & Updates

Live results & updates for OKMMA 65.

Mathew Riddle

OKMMA

OKTAGON MMA history is made tonight when former two-time OKMMA champ Losene Keita goes for a third belt in a rematch with lightweight king Ronald Paradeiser.

The 10-fight card takes place at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, beginning at 12 pm ET. Three title fights make the marquee in the lightweight, light heavyweight, and women's bantamweight divisions. UFC veteran Lucie Pudilova takes on short-notice Cecilie Bolander, and Igor Severino debuts against former featherweight champion Jonas Magard.

MMA Knockout will be here to provide live results and updates throughout the card.

OKMMA 65 Results

Jakub Batfalsky def. Dominik Toporcer via Left Hook & Ground Strikes (R1)

Peter Gabal def. Benny Bajrami via Unanimous Decision

Published |Modified
Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

