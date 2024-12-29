EXCLUSIVE: Welterweight Contender Ian Garry Ready For 'Anyone And Anywhere' In UFC Return
UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry is ready to dust off the cobwebs of his first MMA loss earlier this month to unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 and start next year fresh.
Despite seeing his undefeated streak end, Garry told MMA Knockout he is more motivated to claim what's his: the UFC welterweight title. Garry said he was comfortable with the division playing out during Q1 and Q2.
"Shavkat. The way I look at this is that the fight against Shavkat was to be the number one contender in the world and go out and fight for the belt next," Garry said. "If I'm not the number one contender of which Shavkat got his hand raised and has now cemented himself, I'm definitely number f**king two. That's the way I look at it. Because there's no way after that performance, you can't sit there and say that I'm one of the best in the division. So whatever the rankings want to officially say. It's okay."
Garry is still convinced former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington won't fight him even after his loss to Joaquin Buckey at UFC Tampa. Garry admitted he only saw highlights of the fight and didn't watch it live, but was spot-on regarding how the fight went.
"I haven't got around to watching it," Garry said. "I did see some little clips about it. I did see the cut and everything like that, but at the end of the day, I said it from day one, I believed he was going to go out there and run through him. And whether the doctor stopped that or not, I believe Buckley was going to destroy him."
Although not ideal, Garry said he is open to serving as a last-resort backup fighter if Muhammad or Rakhmonov can't compete when scheduled.
"I know in my heart and my soul, and I see the fans are giving me a lot of love and a lot of respect for that fight," Garry said regarding the loss to Rakhmonov. "I'm absolutely, in my mind, the number two contender in the world. So, could I see the UFC booking me as a replacement? Yes. Do I think it's realistic? Potentially. However, we'll see when the cards come. If they want that, if they need that. I will say one thing: I will be ready if they want me. Like I always am. Ready, prepared for anyone and anywhere."
A timetable for Garry's next fight is not definitive, but in an ideal scenario, he would prefer to fight late spring or in the early summer months.
For now, only time will tell.
