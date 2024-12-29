Banned From the UFC, Igor Severino Defeats Former Champion in OKTAGON MMA
Igor Severino has made a successful debut in OKTAGON MMA.
Severino was booted from the UFC and handed a nine-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for biting Andre Lima in their UFC debut back in March. His first fight back in the cage was a tall task in Jonas Magard, the former OKMMA bantamweight champion.
Severino and Magard met on the main card of OKMMA 65 on December 29, putting one of the best fights of the night. The Brazilian hurt Magard in the opening round, but found himself on skates after Magard landed a clean check-hook in the second. Severino clinched the decision with a dominant round three to return to winning form.
The victory marks Severino's ninth professional win, and his first by decision. At 21-years-old, Severino has a long MMA future ahead of him, and although he's likely barred from the UFC, he can make a name for himself in OKTAGON.
