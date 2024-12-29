Sean Brady Doubles Down on Leon Edwards Call Out For UFC London Main Event
No. 4 UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady is hot on the tails of former champion Leon Edwards.
Since Leon Edwards confirmed his spot in the main event of UFC London on March 22, 2025, no opponent has been announced, nor have many ranked welterweights stepped up to challenge him. However, this isn’t the case for Sean Brady, who first threw his hat in the ring earlier this month and doubled down on his callout after securing a victory at Fury Pro Grappling on November 29.
"I wanna go to London and I wanna fight Leon in his backyard, March 22nd," Brady said. "So I'm hoping the UFC can make that happen, but we'll see."
17-1 Brady has recovered from his first professional loss with a two-fight winning streak. All signs point to him getting a high-profile fight very soon, but welterweight wild cards like Carlos Prates could stand in his way. 'The Nightmare' Prates hinted at a potential fight with Edwards on December 27.
